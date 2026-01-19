PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka won The American Express in 2025, shooting 25-under to claim his first victory at the event. He'll return to Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 as the defending champion in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Straka at The American Express.

    Straka's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025165-64-64-70-25
    2022T4967-69-72-71-9
    2021MC72-77+5

    At The American Express

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 25-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Straka has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.341

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Straka averaged -0.190 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Straka delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Straka posted a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

