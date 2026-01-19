Sepp Straka betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka won The American Express in 2025, shooting 25-under to claim his first victory at the event. He'll return to Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 as the defending champion in the 2026 American Express.
Straka's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|2022
|T49
|67-69-72-71
|-9
|2021
|MC
|72-77
|+5
At The American Express
- In Straka's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 25-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Straka has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.341
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Straka averaged -0.190 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Straka delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Straka posted a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.