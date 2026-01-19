Sepp Straka betting profile: The American Express

Straka has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Straka has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Straka has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.