PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Seamus Power finished tied for 14th at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Power at The American Express.

    Power's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1465-69-66-74-14

    At The American Express

    • In Power's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2022, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-71-72-64-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-68-65-67-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1169-68-67-73-7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2768-66-67-70-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship5970-70-68-72-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-68-67-73-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-69-70-74-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-67-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-66-68-70-1323.955
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee78-0.2370.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91.0880.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.467-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.334-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7180.284

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.237 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 1.088 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Power has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (31st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW