Seamus Power betting profile: The American Express
Seamus Power finished tied for 14th at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Power's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T14
|65-69-66-74
|-14
At The American Express
- In Power's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2022, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-71-72-64
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|68-66-67-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|59
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-68-67-73
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-67-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Power has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|-0.237
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|1.088
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.467
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.334
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.718
|0.284
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.237 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 1.088 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Power has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (31st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The American Express.
