1H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sam Ryder finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Ryder at The American Express.

    Ryder's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4367-66-71-72-12
    2024T6269-66-67-74-12
    2023MC69-70-71-6
    2022T4965-68-73-73-9
    2021T4767-70-72-72-7

    At The American Express

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4770-65-67-68-12--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-66-67-76-6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2068-71-71-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2965-73-71-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-82+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1966-69-69-66-1044
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6870-64-70-73-73.125
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT148-13-2-9--30.5

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.221

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder posted a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ryder sported a 0.164 mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW