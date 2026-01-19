Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express
Sam Ryder finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Ryder's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|2024
|T62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|2023
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|2022
|T49
|65-68-73-73
|-9
|2021
|T47
|67-70-72-72
|-7
At The American Express
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|70-65-67-68
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-66-67-76
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|68-71-71-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|65-73-71-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-82
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|66-69-69-66
|-10
|44
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|70-64-70-73
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T14
|8-13-2-9
|--
|30.5
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th.
- Ryder has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.221
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ryder sported a 0.164 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The American Express.
