Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express

Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th.

Ryder has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Ryder has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.