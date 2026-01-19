A.J. Ewart betting profile: The American Express
A.J. Ewart has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory in the 2026 American Express.
At The American Express
- This is Ewart's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of even-par.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.331
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.730
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.390
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-1.302
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-2.092
|-0.448
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sports a -0.730 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart has delivered a -1.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of The American Express.
