1H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    A.J. Ewart has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Ewart at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Ewart's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Ewart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--

    Ewart's recent performances

    • Ewart's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of even-par.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.331-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.730-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.3900.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-1.302-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-2.092-0.448

    Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sports a -0.730 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ewart has delivered a -1.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

