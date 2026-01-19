Sami Valimaki betting profile: The American Express

Valimaki has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.