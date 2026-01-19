PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sami Valimaki has missed the cut in both of his recent appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at The American Express.

    Valimaki's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-71-77-1
    2024MC74-69-69-4

    At The American Express

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic166-62-65-66-23--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-67-73-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT261-67-69-64-27--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7272-76-76-67+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3469-66-67-72-620.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-67-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-69-70-72+14.6
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged -0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.198

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Valimaki sported a -0.022 mark, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Valimaki delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while his short game averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW