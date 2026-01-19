Sami Valimaki betting profile: The American Express
Sami Valimaki has missed the cut in both of his recent appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.
Valimaki's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71-77
|-1
|2024
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
At The American Express
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|72-76-76-67
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|20.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|4.6
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.198
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Valimaki sported a -0.022 mark, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while his short game averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The American Express.
