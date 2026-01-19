PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Stevens at The American Express.

    Stevens' recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5172-66-67-72-11
    2024T6570-65-68-74-11
    20236770-68-66-74-10

    At The American Express

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-68-68-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT767-67-67-63-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.400

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished in second place with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.0600.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.981-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green75-0.256-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting59-0.067-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.718-0.419

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a 0.981 mark that ranks tenth on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranks tenth by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

