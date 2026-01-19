Sam Stevens betting profile: The American Express
Sam Stevens finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.
Stevens' recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|2024
|T65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|2023
|67
|70-68-66-74
|-10
At The American Express
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|73-69-69-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|42
|71-77-71-72
|+11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|71-70-69-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2.400
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished in second place with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.060
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.981
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|-0.256
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|-0.067
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.718
|-0.419
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a 0.981 mark that ranks tenth on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranks tenth by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The American Express.
