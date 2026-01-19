Marcelo Rozo betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Marcelo Rozo has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making a strong debut at this California desert event.
At The American Express
- This is Rozo's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a score of 8-over.
- He has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-1.525
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.827
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-1.123
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-2.770
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-4.592
|-0.240
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.525 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.827 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo delivered a -2.770 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 34.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
- Rozo's Bogey Avoidance rate of 33.33% ranked 115th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of The American Express.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.