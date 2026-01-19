Marcelo Rozo betting profile: The American Express

Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.525 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.827 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rozo delivered a -2.770 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 34.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.