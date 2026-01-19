PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Marcelo Rozo has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making a strong debut at this California desert event.

    Latest odds for Rozo at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Rozo's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Rozo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--

    Rozo's recent performances

    • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a score of 8-over.
    • He has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-1.525-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.827-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-1.123-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-2.7700.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-4.592-0.240

    Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.525 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.827 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozo delivered a -2.770 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 34.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
    • Rozo's Bogey Avoidance rate of 33.33% ranked 115th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW