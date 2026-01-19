Sam Burns betting profile: The American Express
Burns finished tied for 29th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Burns' recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|2024
|T6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|2023
|T11
|64-70-64-68
|-22
|2021
|MC
|77-66
|-1
At The American Express
- In Burns' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 25-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.217
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns averaged 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He posted a 0.287 mark for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns struggled around the green, averaging -0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a strong 1.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The American Express.
