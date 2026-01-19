PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Burns finished tied for 29th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Burns at The American Express.

    Burns' recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2968-66-73-67-14
    2024T666-61-65-71-25
    2023T1164-70-64-68-22
    2021MC77-66-1

    At The American Express

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 25-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1371-72-68-67-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT767-66-68-66-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT468-67-67-68-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2870-71-66-68-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6171-64-67-74-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.217

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns averaged 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He posted a 0.287 mark for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns struggled around the green, averaging -0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Burns delivered a strong 1.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

