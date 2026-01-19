Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The American Express
Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut at The American Express last year, shooting four-under through three rounds. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Potgieter's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
At The American Express
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Potgieter has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.402
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.254 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Potgieter recorded a -0.015 mark, indicating relatively neutral iron play.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating positive putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of The American Express.
