1H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut at The American Express last year, shooting four-under through three rounds. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at The American Express.

    Potgieter's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-72-69-4

    At The American Express

    • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic162-70-65-69-22500.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-68-69-68-786.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Potgieter has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.402

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.254 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Potgieter recorded a -0.015 mark, indicating relatively neutral iron play.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating positive putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

