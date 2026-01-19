Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The American Express

Potgieter has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Potgieter has one victory over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Potgieter has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.