1H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Min Woo Lee finished tied for 21st at 20-under when he last played The American Express in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Lee at The American Express.

    Lee's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2165-66-70-67-20

    At The American Express

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1073-65-67-68-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6876-72-72-70+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-73-68-66-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6373-69-71-72+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.250
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.666 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.001

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee averaged -0.666 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Lee delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Lee averaged 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

