Min Woo Lee betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee finished tied for 21st at 20-under when he last played The American Express in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Lee's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
At The American Express
- In Lee's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 20-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.666 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.001
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee averaged -0.666 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Lee delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Lee averaged 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.