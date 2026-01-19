Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The American Express
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Hisatsune's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|2024
|T11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
At The American Express
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 23-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|67-69-70-80
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.529
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|-0.524
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.488
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-1.084
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|-0.592
|-0.820
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a -0.524 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -1.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranked 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 11.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The American Express.
