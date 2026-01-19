PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at The American Express.

    Hisatsune's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4367-70-69-70-12
    2024T1165-67-68-65-23

    At The American Express

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 23-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7278-71-73-69+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-69-74-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-69-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-69-1--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.529-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green82-0.524-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.488-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-1.084-0.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71-0.592-0.820

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a -0.524 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -1.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranked 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 11.11%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
