Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The American Express

Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a -0.524 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.