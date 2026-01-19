PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
16M AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Gerard finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Gerard at The American Express.

    Gerard's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5167-72-67-71-11

    At The American Express

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii269-64-68-65-14300.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2066-71-68-67-12--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship17-15-12-13--300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7467-70-75-73+52.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.397-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green41.5490.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.4630.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.308-0.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.718-0.299

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.397 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 1.549 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
    • Gerard's overall Strokes Gained: Total of 2.718 ranked second on TOUR this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% that ranked fourth.
    • He ranked second with 300 FedExCup Regular Season points and fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
