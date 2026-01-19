Ryan Gerard betting profile: The American Express
Ryan Gerard finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Gerard's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
At The American Express
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|69-64-68-65
|-14
|300.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|1
|7-15-12-13
|--
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.
- Gerard has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.397
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|1.549
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.463
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.308
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.718
|-0.299
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.397 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 1.549 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Gerard's overall Strokes Gained: Total of 2.718 ranked second on TOUR this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% that ranked fourth.
- He ranked second with 300 FedExCup Regular Season points and fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of The American Express.
