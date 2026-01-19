Russell Henley betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Russell Henley finished tied for 14th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2022. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Henley's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T14
|67-70-70-67
|-14
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At The American Express
- In Henley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2022, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|65-73-67-67
|-8
|43
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|65-68-74-72
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|61-66-69-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|69-68-68-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|145
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.5
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.532
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|1.285
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.004
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.461
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.218
|0.983
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.532 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 1.285 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Henley has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 19th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.