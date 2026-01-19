Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The American Express
Robert MacIntyre returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2024 where he missed the cut.
MacIntyre's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
At The American Express
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.843
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.860
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.202
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.314
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|2.218
|0.718
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.843 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a 0.860 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivers a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- MacIntyre currently sits fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 123 points and ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The American Express.
