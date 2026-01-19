PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Robert MacIntyre returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2024 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at The American Express.

    MacIntyre's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-69-71-5

    At The American Express

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT467-71-67-63-12122.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1764-66-72-69-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6568-71-72-71+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.843-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.860-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2020.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3141.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total42.2180.718

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.843 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a 0.860 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivers a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • MacIntyre currently sits fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 123 points and ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

