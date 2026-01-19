Ricky Castillo betting profile: The American Express
Ricky Castillo finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Castillo's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|72-67-65-72
|-12
At The American Express
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|7-7-8-7
|--
|21.674
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.901
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.799
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.395
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|1.010
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.718
|0.563
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.901 (ninth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Castillo sports a -0.799 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivers a 1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of The American Express.
