2H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ricky Castillo finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Castillo at The American Express.

    Castillo's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4372-67-65-72-12

    At The American Express

    • In Castillo's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT237-7-8-7--21.674

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.9010.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.799-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.3950.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171.0100.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7180.563

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.901 (ninth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Castillo sports a -0.799 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivers a 1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

