Rickie Fowler betting profile: The American Express

Fowler has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 6th with a score of 10-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.