2H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rickie Fowler finished tied for 21st with a score of 15-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Fowler at The American Express.

    Fowler's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2169-62-71-71-15
    2024MC70-68-76-2
    2023T5468-68-68-71-13
    2022MC73-71-75+3
    2021T2173-66-70-68-11

    At The American Express

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-70-67-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT666-69-66-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-68-70-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-70-68-68-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-72-70-65-8100.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1865-72-67-66-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3670-77-64-67-221.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-73-69-73-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1670-64-67-74-548.000

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 6th with a score of 10-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 1.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.020

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.448 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fowler delivered a 0.213 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Fowler averaged 0.025 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

