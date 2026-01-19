Rickie Fowler betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler finished tied for 21st with a score of 15-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Fowler's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|2024
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|2023
|T54
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|2022
|MC
|73-71-75
|+3
|2021
|T21
|73-66-70-68
|-11
At The American Express
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-70-68-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|100.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|70-77-64-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-73-69-73
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|70-64-67-74
|-5
|48.000
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 6th with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 1.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.020
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.448 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fowler delivered a 0.213 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Fowler averaged 0.025 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.