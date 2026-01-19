PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rasmus Højgaard has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark in this $9.2 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1472-68-68-66-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT369-69-66-65-19--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3467-70-70-67-620.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-68-70-70-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4671-73-74-75+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-69-70-69-811.625
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6768-74-75-74+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2366-70-71-67-640.000

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.689 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.689

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Højgaard posted a -0.079 mark in his past five starts, suggesting consistent but slightly below-average iron play.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a strong 0.903 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as a key strength in his game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

