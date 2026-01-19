Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Rasmus Højgaard has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark in this $9.2 million tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|72-68-68-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|69-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
|20.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.689 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.689
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Højgaard posted a -0.079 mark in his past five starts, suggesting consistent but slightly below-average iron play.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a strong 0.903 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as a key strength in his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.