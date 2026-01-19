PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
45M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rafael Campos missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025, posting a 2-under total. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Campos at The American Express.

    Campos's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-71-75-2
    2021MC74-77+7

    At The American Express

    • In Campos's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Campos's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6272-65-74-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-75+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Campos's recent performances

    • Campos's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 62nd at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he scored 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.446-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-2.072-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green63-0.008-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.5420.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-1.092-0.286

    Campos's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -2.072 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 36th with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

