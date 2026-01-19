Rafael Campos betting profile: The American Express
Rafael Campos missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025, posting a 2-under total. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Campos's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|2021
|MC
|74-77
|+7
At The American Express
- In Campos's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 62nd at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he scored 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.446
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-2.072
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|-0.008
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.542
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|-1.092
|-0.286
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -2.072 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 36th with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The American Express.
