PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Pontus Nyholm has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Nyholm at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Nyholm's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Nyholm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-72+6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance5473-71-74-75+57.367
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3762-64-72-70-1618.700
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT1875-66-72-65-649.733
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT4770-67-70-67-69.917
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1567-67-69-66-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1470-69-66-68-1154.000
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT3766-71-62-70-1116.500
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC68-68-6--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1365-68-69-69-1756.250

    Nyholm's recent performances

    • Nyholm has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under.

    Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-2.166-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-1.955-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.719-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting67-0.189-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-3.592-

    Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.166 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm has a -1.955 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Nyholm has excelled with a 0.719 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Jan 19, 2026

    Harris English betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Jan 19, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Jan 19, 2026

    Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW