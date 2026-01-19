Pontus Nyholm betting profile: The American Express
Pontus Nyholm has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|54
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|7.367
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T37
|62-64-72-70
|-16
|18.700
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T18
|75-66-72-65
|-6
|49.733
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T47
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|9.917
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|67-67-69-66
|-15
|46.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T14
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|54.000
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T37
|66-71-62-70
|-11
|16.500
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T13
|65-68-69-69
|-17
|56.250
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-2.166
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-1.955
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.719
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|-0.189
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-3.592
|-
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.166 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm has a -1.955 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Nyholm has excelled with a 0.719 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of The American Express.
