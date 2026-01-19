Pierceson Coody betting profile: The American Express
Pierceson Coody missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024, posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Coody's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
At The American Express
- In Coody's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T57
|4-10-10--6
|--
|3.360
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.470
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.098
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.302
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.598
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.468
|0.727
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.098 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Coody has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The American Express.
