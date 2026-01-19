PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Pierceson Coody missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024, posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Coody at The American Express.

    Coody's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75-67-3

    At The American Express

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1368-70-69-64-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-70-66-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2269-68-74-70-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-70-67-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-64-66-69-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-71-66-68-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT574-10-10--6--3.360
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC79-70+7--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.4700.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.0980.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.3020.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.598-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.4680.727

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.098 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW