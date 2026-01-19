Peter Malnati betting profile: The American Express
Peter Malnati has missed the cut in his last five appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Malnati's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|2024
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|2023
|MC
|68-72-71
|-5
|2022
|MC
|71-68-75
|-2
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At The American Express
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.850 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-1.235
|-0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-2.020
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-1.205
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|1.368
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-3.092
|0.039
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.235 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -2.020 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The American Express.
