Peter Malnati betting profile: The American Express

    Peter Malnati has missed the cut in his last five appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Malnati at The American Express.

    Malnati's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-68-71-6
    2024MC71-66-71-8
    2023MC68-72-71-5
    2022MC71-68-75-2
    2021MC73-72+1

    At The American Express

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-70+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-74-72-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-68-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-66E--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-71-72-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-67-73-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-66-68-73-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-69-76+33.500

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.850 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-1.235-0.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-2.0200.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-1.2050.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting61.3680.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-3.0920.039

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.235 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -2.020 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

