2H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patton Kizzire missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025, shooting 7-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at The American Express.

    Kizzire's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-67-70-7
    2024MC71-74-68-3
    2023T1169-63-67-67-22
    2022T2267-67-71-70-13
    20215369-70-70-73-6

    At The American Express

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 22-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-66-70-67-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3463-70-67-68-14--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3170-65-65-72-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-67-72-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5470-67-74-66-76.100

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 7-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.822-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green59-0.0230.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2480.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting41.5650.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.9680.445

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.822 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.023 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a 1.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.75, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Kizzire has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

