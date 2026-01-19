Patton Kizzire betting profile: The American Express
Patton Kizzire missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025, shooting 7-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Kizzire's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|2024
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|2023
|T11
|69-63-67-67
|-22
|2022
|T22
|67-67-71-70
|-13
|2021
|53
|69-70-70-73
|-6
At The American Express
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 22-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-67-72-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|70-67-74-66
|-7
|6.100
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 7-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.822
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|-0.023
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.248
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|1.565
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.968
|0.445
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.822 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.023 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a 1.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.75, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The American Express.
