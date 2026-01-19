Patton Kizzire betting profile: The American Express

Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 7-under.

Kizzire has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.