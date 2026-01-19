Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The American Express
Patrick Rodgers finished 70th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.
Rodgers' recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|2023
|MC
|68-75-72
|-1
|2022
|T40
|70-68-69-71
|-10
|2021
|MC
|69-75
|E
At The American Express
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished 70th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at 10-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.799
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.554
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.056
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|1.059
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|2.468
|0.008
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.799 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a 0.554 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75.
- Rodgers currently has 190 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third.
- His Strokes Gained: Total of 2.468 ranks third on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The American Express.
