PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patrick Rodgers finished 70th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at The American Express.

    Rodgers' recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20257072-67-68-75-6
    2023MC68-75-72-1
    2022T4070-68-69-71-10
    2021MC69-75E

    At The American Express

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished 70th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii366-67-69-65-13190.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-62-68-69-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-67-64-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-71-66-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6277-70-72-68+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-68-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1570-63-71-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.7990.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.554-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.0560.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151.059-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Total32.4680.008

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.799 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a 0.554 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75.
    • Rodgers currently has 190 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total of 2.468 ranks third on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW