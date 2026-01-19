Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The American Express

Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.

Rodgers has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.