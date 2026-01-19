PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patrick Fishburn has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express, posting scores of 1-under in 2025 and 10-under in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at The American Express.

    Fishburn's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-69-74-1
    2024MC69-72-65-10

    At The American Express

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3471-62-70-65-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-68-70-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6270-70-75-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-71-68-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-69-72-71-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-71-65-65-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-68-71-68-119.556
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT52----4.512

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.163

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has shown positive performance off the tee and with approach shots in his recent starts, averaging 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
    • His short game has been a weakness, as he has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has maintained a positive 0.127 average in Strokes Gained: Putting across his recent starts, contributing to an overall positive 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

