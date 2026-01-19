Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Patrick Fishburn has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express, posting scores of 1-under in 2025 and 10-under in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Fishburn's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|2024
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
At The American Express
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|71-62-70-65
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T52
|--
|--
|4.512
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.163
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has shown positive performance off the tee and with approach shots in his recent starts, averaging 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- His short game has been a weakness, as he has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has maintained a positive 0.127 average in Strokes Gained: Putting across his recent starts, contributing to an overall positive 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.