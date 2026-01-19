PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patrick Cantlay finished tied for fifth at 20-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at The American Express.

    Cantlay's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T568-64-66-70-20
    2024T5264-66-67-76-15
    2023T2668-66-71-65-18
    2022962-68-72-68-18
    2021269-71-65-61-22

    At The American Express

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 22-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-71-69-69-7--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT264-66-64-71-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-67-72-73+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT970-67-66-68-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3266-72-67-69-1424.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.758

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 in his past five tournaments, indicating solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cantlay delivered a strong 0.408 mark in his past five starts, showing excellent iron play.
    • Around the greens, Cantlay recorded a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, an area where he struggled slightly.
    • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

