Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The American Express
Patrick Cantlay finished tied for fifth at 20-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Cantlay's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|68-64-66-70
|-20
|2024
|T52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|2023
|T26
|68-66-71-65
|-18
|2022
|9
|62-68-72-68
|-18
|2021
|2
|69-71-65-61
|-22
At The American Express
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 20-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 22-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.758
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 in his past five tournaments, indicating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cantlay delivered a strong 0.408 mark in his past five starts, showing excellent iron play.
- Around the greens, Cantlay recorded a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, an area where he struggled slightly.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The American Express.
