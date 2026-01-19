PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nico Echavarria missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at The American Express.

    Echavarria's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-68-73-6
    2024T6567-70-65-75-11
    2023MC70-71-66-9

    At The American Express

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-67-65-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-69-76-71+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-68-67-63-21--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic970-65-69-67-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80-0.262-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green85-0.5730.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.6380.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-2.6180.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-4.0920.646

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.573 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -2.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 33.50, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 11.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

