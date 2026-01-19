Nico Echavarria betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Echavarria's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|2024
|T65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|2023
|MC
|70-71-66
|-9
At The American Express
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|-0.262
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|-0.573
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.638
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-2.618
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-4.092
|0.646
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.573 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -2.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 33.50, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.