2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Taylor finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Taylor at The American Express.

    Taylor's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1265-66-73-67-17
    2024MC68-67-70-11
    2023MC70-71-69-6
    2022T3369-69-71-68-11
    2021T4768-66-74-73-7

    At The American Express

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-70-70-954.167
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.021-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.977-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1170.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.352-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.468-0.408

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.977 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked second with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Taylor has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

