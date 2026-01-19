PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Dunlap won The American Express in 2024, shooting 29-under. He'll tee off at the Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of defending his title at the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at The American Express.

    Dunlap's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3467-69-71-68-13
    2024164-65-60-70-29

    At The American Express

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Dunlap's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 29-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6165-68-77-68-24.400
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT861-67-71-65-24--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC66-76E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4473-67-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-70+2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1168-69-68-64-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-75+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6676-75-67-73+116.625

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-1.733-0.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.6970.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green71-0.1590.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting62-0.087-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total62-0.282-0.737

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.733 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 1.697 mark that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap delivers a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

