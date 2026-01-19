Nick Dunlap betting profile: The American Express
Nick Dunlap won The American Express in 2024, shooting 29-under. He'll tee off at the Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of defending his title at the 2026 American Express.
Dunlap's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|2024
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
At The American Express
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Dunlap's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 29-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|65-68-77-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|6.625
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-1.733
|-0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.697
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|-0.159
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|-0.087
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|-0.282
|-0.737
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.733 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 1.697 mark that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivers a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The American Express.
