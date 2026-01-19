Neal Shipley betting profile: The American Express
Neal Shipley will make his debut at The American Express, competing at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California from Jan. 22-25. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At The American Express
- This is Shipley's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.
- He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|-0.091
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-1.608
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.726
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-2.167
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-4.592
|0.204
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.091 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.8 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -1.608 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -2.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of The American Express.
