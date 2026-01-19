PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Neal Shipley will make his debut at The American Express, competing at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California from Jan. 22-25. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Shipley at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Shipley's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-72+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4776-68-71-70+1--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.
    • He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee71-0.0910.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-1.6080.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.726-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-2.1670.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-4.5920.204

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.091 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.8 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -1.608 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -2.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

