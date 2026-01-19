Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Michael Thorbjornsen missed the cut at 8-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
At The American Express
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-63-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|66-69-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|70-69-67-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|3
|69-69-66-64
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|38.250
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.900
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.