Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The American Express

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.