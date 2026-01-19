PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Michael Thorbjornsen missed the cut at 8-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at The American Express.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC65-68-75-8

    At The American Express

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-63-68-69-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3166-69-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3770-69-67-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic369-69-66-64-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-72-70-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-71-69-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-64-74-68-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-70-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.900

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thorbjornsen has posted an average of 0.472 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
