Kris Ventura betting profile: The American Express
Kris Ventura finished tied for 58th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Ventura's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T58
|72-67-68-71
|-10
|2021
|MC
|68-75
|-1
At The American Express
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|65-69-73-61
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-73-68-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|64-69-70-68
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|69-70-64-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|71-67-67-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T41
|2-14-0-9
|8.400
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|70-64-69-79
|+2
|6.378
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.834
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date stats are available for Ventura for the 2026 season.
- In his past five tournaments, Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average was -0.019 over his past five starts.
- Ventura delivered a 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of The American Express.
