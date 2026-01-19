PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kris Ventura finished tied for 58th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Ventura at The American Express.

    Ventura's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5872-67-68-71-10
    2021MC68-75-1

    At The American Express

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3465-69-73-61-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3468-73-68-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2764-69-70-68-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1169-70-64-67-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2171-67-67-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC66-72-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT412-14-0-98.400
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4570-64-69-79+26.378

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.834

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date stats are available for Ventura for the 2026 season.
    • In his past five tournaments, Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average was -0.019 over his past five starts.
    • Ventura delivered a 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

