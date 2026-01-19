Michael Kim betting profile: The American Express

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.462 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.482 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.