Michael Kim betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Michael Kim finished tied for 43rd at -12 in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Kim's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|2024
|T6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|2023
|MC
|67-70-75
|-4
|2021
|MC
|78-73
|+7
At The American Express
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 25-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.333
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-1.462
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.482
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.041
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|1.656
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.718
|-0.271
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.462 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.482 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Kim has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.