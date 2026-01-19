PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Michael Kim finished tied for 43rd at -12 in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at The American Express.

    Kim's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4367-73-66-70-12
    2024T665-63-70-65-25
    2023MC67-70-75-4
    2021MC78-73+7

    At The American Express

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 25-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-1.4620.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4820.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.041-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting31.656-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.718-0.271

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.462 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.482 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
