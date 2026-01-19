PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Michael Block betting profile: The American Express

    Michael Block has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his first weekend at this California tournament.

    Latest odds for Block at The American Express.

    Block's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71-67-6
    2023MC65-71-73-7
    2021MC74-73+3

    At The American Express

    • In Block's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Block's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-82+15--

    Block's recent performances

    • Block's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot 3-over.
    • Block has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Block has an average of -1.104 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Block has averaged -2.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Block's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---1.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.949

    Block's advanced stats and rankings

    • Block posted an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.715 over his last five starts, showing challenges with iron play.
    • Block averaged -1.104 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, highlighting difficulties with his short game.
    • His putting performance showed an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

