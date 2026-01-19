Michael Block betting profile: The American Express
Michael Block has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his first weekend at this California tournament.
Block's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71-67
|-6
|2023
|MC
|65-71-73
|-7
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At The American Express
- In Block's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Block's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-82
|+15
|--
Block's recent performances
- Block's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot 3-over.
- Block has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Block has an average of -1.104 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Block has averaged -2.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Block's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.949
Block's advanced stats and rankings
- Block posted an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.715 over his last five starts, showing challenges with iron play.
- Block averaged -1.104 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, highlighting difficulties with his short game.
- His putting performance showed an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of The American Express.
