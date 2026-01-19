PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Max McGreevy has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at The American Express.

    McGreevy's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-74-68-4
    2023MC72-72-69-3
    2022MC74-67-74-1

    At The American Express

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic264-67-66-63-22--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT369-64-69-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5675-63-70-68-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1168-68-69-65-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3370-69-70-69-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3466-66-70-72-620.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee82-0.2710.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green51.3050.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green74-0.250-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-1.8750.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-1.0920.950

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 1.305 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked second with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -1.875 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 34.00, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW