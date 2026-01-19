Max McGreevy betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Max McGreevy has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
McGreevy's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|2022
|MC
|74-67-74
|-1
At The American Express
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|20.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|-0.271
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|1.305
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|-0.250
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-1.875
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|-1.092
|0.950
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 1.305 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked second with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -1.875 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 34.00, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The American Express.
