Max Homa betting profile: The American Express

Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Homa has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

Homa has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.