1H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Max Homa finished tied for 21st at 11-under when he last played The American Express in 2021. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Homa at The American Express.

    Homa's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T2166-70-65-76-11

    At The American Express

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2021, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT970-66-66-67-15--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-73-67-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1867-72-64-72-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1971-69-73-66-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-75+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3966-68-69-69-1215.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT45----6.689
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT563-68-68-69-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5468-71-71-72+210.500

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Homa has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.928

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa posted a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa sported a 0.670 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

