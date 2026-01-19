Max Homa betting profile: The American Express
Max Homa finished tied for 21st at 11-under when he last played The American Express in 2021. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Homa's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T21
|66-70-65-76
|-11
At The American Express
- In Homa's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2021, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-73-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|67-72-64-72
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-75
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T45
|--
|--
|6.689
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|10.500
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Homa has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.928
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa sported a 0.670 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The American Express.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.