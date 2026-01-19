PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Max Greyserman finished tied for seventh at 19-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at The American Express.

    Greyserman's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T769-66-65-69-19
    2024T5667-68-66-73-14

    At The American Express

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship6269-68-70-71-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic267-63-71-65-18--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-69-69-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.291

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman posted an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman sported a 0.268 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Greyserman delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Greyserman posted a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW