Max Greyserman betting profile: The American Express
Max Greyserman finished tied for seventh at 19-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.
Greyserman's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|2024
|T56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
At The American Express
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 19-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.291
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman sported a 0.268 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Greyserman delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Greyserman posted a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The American Express.
