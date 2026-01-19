Matti Schmid betting profile: The American Express
Matti Schmid finished tied for sixth at 23-under in his last successful appearance at The American Express in 2023. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the cut after missing it in his last two attempts at this event.
Schmid's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|2024
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|2023
|T6
|64-72-65-64
|-23
At The American Express
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 23-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.2
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.5
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|-0.334
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.956
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.280
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|-0.082
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|-1.092
|0.298
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.956 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The American Express.
