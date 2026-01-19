PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matti Schmid finished tied for sixth at 23-under in his last successful appearance at The American Express in 2023. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the cut after missing it in his last two attempts at this event.

    Latest odds for Schmid at The American Express.

    Schmid's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC64-73-75-4
    2024MC69-67-71-9
    2023T664-72-65-64-23

    At The American Express

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 23-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-69-69-73-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT864-63-71-66-24--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.2
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.5
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee86-0.334-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.9560.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.280-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60-0.0820.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-1.0920.298

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.956 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

