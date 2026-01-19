PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 39th at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Pavon at The American Express.

    Pavon's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3967-66-68-70-17

    At The American Express

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-69-73-67-35.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6770-65-71-68-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3171-64-70-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-69-74-73+22.75
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-68-66-70-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-71-68-73+38.813

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.504-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.715-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.150-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161.036-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total55-0.032-0.793

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.504 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.715 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 1.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points (54th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 18.06% ranks 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
