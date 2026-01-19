Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The American Express
Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 39th at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.
Pavon's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
At The American Express
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-69-73-67
|-3
|5.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-69-74-73
|+2
|2.75
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-68-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-71-68-73
|+3
|8.813
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
- Pavon has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.504
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.715
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.150
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|1.036
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|-0.032
|-0.793
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.504 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.715 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 1.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points (54th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 18.06% ranks 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The American Express.
