Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The American Express

Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.

Pavon has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Pavon has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.