Matt Wallace betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Wallace missed the cut at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Wallace at The American Express.

    Wallace's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-72-65-12

    At The American Express

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-66-71-67-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3168-70-68-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1074-66-66-67-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2765-71-68-68-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-67-68-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.048

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating slight struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Wallace recorded a positive 0.159 mark, showing solid iron play.
    • On and around the greens, Wallace delivered a slight negative -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts, while his putting performance showed a near-neutral 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

