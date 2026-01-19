Matt Wallace betting profile: The American Express
Matt Wallace missed the cut at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Wallace's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
At The American Express
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|68-70-68-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-67-68-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.048
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating slight struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Wallace recorded a positive 0.159 mark, showing solid iron play.
- On and around the greens, Wallace delivered a slight negative -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts, while his putting performance showed a near-neutral 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The American Express.
