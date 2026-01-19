Matt Wallace betting profile: The American Express

Wallace has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Wallace has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Wallace has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wallace has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Wallace has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.