PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt McCarty missed the cut at The American Express last year, shooting 5-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for McCarty at The American Express.

    McCarty's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-69-71-6

    At The American Express

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5567-72-68-70-35.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1475-65-74-60-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4364-73-70-76-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-65-72-64-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.5910.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.553-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.9790.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting68-0.1980.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total55-0.0320.951

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.591 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a 0.553 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • McCarty has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW