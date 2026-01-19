Matt McCarty betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty missed the cut at The American Express last year, shooting 5-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
McCarty's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
At The American Express
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.591
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.553
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.979
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|-0.198
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|-0.032
|0.951
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.591 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a 0.553 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.