Matt Kuchar betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.
Kuchar's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|2024
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
At The American Express
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- In 2024, Kuchar missed the cut at the tournament.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-68-70-69
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|74-66-71-74
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|65-68-68-65
|-22
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-70-74-66
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-71-68-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.427
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Kuchar has posted a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
- He has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Kuchar has produced a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Kuchar has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.