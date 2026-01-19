Matt Kuchar betting profile: The American Express

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

Kuchar has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.