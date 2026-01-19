PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Kuchar finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at The American Express.

    Kuchar's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4371-66-67-72-12
    2024MC73-67-65-11

    At The American Express

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • In 2024, Kuchar missed the cut at the tournament.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-68-70-69-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4674-66-71-74+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1165-68-68-65-22--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1868-69-65-73-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1368-70-74-66-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-71-68-71-49.045
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT565-70-67-66-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-75-71-72+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5371-66-73-71+16.050

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.427

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Kuchar has posted a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
    • He has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Kuchar has produced a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Kuchar has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

