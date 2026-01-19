Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The American Express
Matt Fitzpatrick has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.287
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 in his past five tournaments, indicating some challenges with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fitzpatrick recorded a 0.226 mark in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
- Around the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong short game skills.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick posted a 0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting excellent putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The American Express.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.