2H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Fitzpatrick has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1770-71-70-68-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.287

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 in his past five tournaments, indicating some challenges with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fitzpatrick recorded a 0.226 mark in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
    • Around the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong short game skills.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick posted a 0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting excellent putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

