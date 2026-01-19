Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The American Express

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.