Mark Hubbard betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mark Hubbard finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at The American Express.

    Hubbard's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1265-64-69-73-17
    2024T4770-66-66-70-16
    2023MC67-71-69-9
    2021MC68-76E

    At The American Express

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6669-69-72-69-13.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3470-63-66-69-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-68-74-67-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-70-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3871-68-70-73-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT363-66-73-63-15162.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.2

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.609-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green65-0.0790.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green66-0.023-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.179-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total67-0.532-0.446

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.609 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a -0.079 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked 51st with 15.28% Bogey Avoidance.
    • Hubbard has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

