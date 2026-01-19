Mark Hubbard betting profile: The American Express

Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Hubbard has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.