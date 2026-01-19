Mark Hubbard betting profile: The American Express
Mark Hubbard finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 American Express.
Hubbard's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|2024
|T47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|2023
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
At The American Express
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|69-69-72-69
|-1
|3.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.2
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.609
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|-0.079
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|-0.023
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.179
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|-0.532
|-0.446
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.609 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a -0.079 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked 51st with 15.28% Bogey Avoidance.
- Hubbard has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The American Express.
