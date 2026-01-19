Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Hughes finished tied for 58th at 10-under in last year's American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.
Hughes's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
At The American Express
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.228
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Hughes recorded a -0.334 mark.
- Around the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hughes posted a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.