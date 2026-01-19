PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

    Hughes finished tied for 58th at 10-under in last year's American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Hughes at The American Express.

    Hughes's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5870-68-66-74-10

    At The American Express

    • In Hughes's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-68-68-68-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.228

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Hughes recorded a -0.334 mark.
    • Around the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hughes posted a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

