PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mac Meissner finished tied for 68th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Meissner at The American Express.

    Meissner's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6871-69-67-74-7
    2024MC65-68-75-8

    At The American Express

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-74-69-67-512
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1867-66-66-66-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-68-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2773-68-67-69-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1467-69-69-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-72-73-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship265-63-70-66-16300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-67-68-1652
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee65-0.0350.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.5000.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green77-0.2870.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.291-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.4681.109

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.500 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.287 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Meissner has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW