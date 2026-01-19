Mac Meissner betting profile: The American Express
Mac Meissner finished tied for 68th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Meissner's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T68
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|2024
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
At The American Express
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-74-69-67
|-5
|12
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|73-68-67-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-72-73-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|65-63-70-66
|-16
|300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|52
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|-0.035
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.500
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|-0.287
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.291
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.468
|1.109
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.500 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.287 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Meissner has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The American Express.
