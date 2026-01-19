PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Luke Clanton will make his first appearance at The American Express in the past five years when the tournament tees off Jan. 22-25 at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. The tournament features a $9.2 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 25-under victory last year.

    Latest odds for Clanton at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • Clanton has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-68-68-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5671-66-71-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-68-70-70-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6771-65-70-74E3.3
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-66-70-74-84.2
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.5

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for twenty-ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee76-0.176-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3900.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.285-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-1.5910.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-1.092-0.003

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.176 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.390 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -1.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

