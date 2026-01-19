Luke Clanton betting profile: The American Express
Luke Clanton will make his first appearance at The American Express in the past five years when the tournament tees off Jan. 22-25 at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. The tournament features a $9.2 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 25-under victory last year.
At The American Express
- Clanton has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|3.3
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|4.2
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|72-66-74-70
|+2
|3.5
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for twenty-ninth with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|-0.176
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.390
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.285
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-1.591
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|-1.092
|-0.003
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.176 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.390 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -1.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of The American Express.
