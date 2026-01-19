Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At The American Express
- This will be Åberg's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.2
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.75
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 1.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.092
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.455, demonstrating solid driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.067 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement with iron play.
- Around the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, showing competency in short game situations.
- On the putting surfaces, Åberg averaged 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts, reflecting strong performance on the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.