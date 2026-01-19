PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ludvig Åberg has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Åberg at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This will be Åberg's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.2
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1675-71-77-66+168.75
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 1.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.092

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.455, demonstrating solid driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.067 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement with iron play.
    • Around the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, showing competency in short game situations.
    • On the putting surfaces, Åberg averaged 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts, reflecting strong performance on the greens.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

