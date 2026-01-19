Lee Hodges betting profile: The American Express
Lee Hodges finished third at 20-under in 2022 at this tournament, his best showing at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 looking to build on his recent solid play in the 2026 American Express.
Hodges' recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|2024
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|2023
|MC
|76-68-68
|-4
|2022
|T3
|62-72-64-70
|-20
At The American Express
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|70-67-67-65
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top-ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.085
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|-0.066
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.010
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|1.939
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.968
|0.431
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a -0.066 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 1.939 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Hodges leads TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 6.94% and ranks sixth with 1.968 Strokes Gained: Total. He has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The American Express.
