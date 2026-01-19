Lee Hodges betting profile: The American Express

Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a -0.066 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hodges delivered a 1.939 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.