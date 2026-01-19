PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
16M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lee Hodges finished third at 20-under in 2022 at this tournament, his best showing at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 looking to build on his recent solid play in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Hodges at The American Express.

    Hodges' recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3466-70-69-70-13
    2024MC71-67-67-11
    2023MC76-68-68-4
    2022T362-72-64-70-20

    At The American Express

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT670-67-67-65-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-66-66-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-73-77+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4069-68-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4076-66-68-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3873-67-68-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-72-70-70-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top-ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.0850.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green64-0.066-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.010-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting21.9390.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.9680.431

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a -0.066 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 1.939 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Hodges leads TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 6.94% and ranks sixth with 1.968 Strokes Gained: Total. He has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

