Lanto Griffin betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin finished tied for third at 20-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on another strong showing in the 2026 American Express.
Griffin's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|71-67-66-71
|-13
|2024
|T39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|2022
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-20
|2021
|MC
|69-73
|-2
At The American Express
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|3
|65-70-71-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T14
|11-10-5-6
|30.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|70-71-73-73
|+7
|2.862
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.467
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin averaged -0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Griffin posted a -0.133 mark in his past five starts, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, representing the strongest aspect of his recent performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.