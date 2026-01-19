PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
42M AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 58th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at The American Express.

    Kitayama's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5869-67-70-72-10
    2022MC74-72-77+7

    At The American Express

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-69-73-68-512.000
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1568-70-69-64-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4870-73-72-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1972-68-69-71E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT969-63-72-67-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3167-66-72-68-725.000
    July 27, 20253M Open165-71-60-65-23500.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT14----30.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-67-66-67-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-68-72-106.333

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kitayama has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.5980.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3930.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green65-0.0210.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting76-0.503-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.4680.801

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

