Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The American Express
Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 58th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 American Express.
Kitayama's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|2022
|MC
|74-72-77
|+7
At The American Express
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T14
|--
|--
|30.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-67-66-67
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-68-72
|-10
|6.333
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- Kitayama has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.598
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.393
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|-0.021
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|-0.503
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.468
|0.801
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The American Express.
